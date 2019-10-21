Each week throughout the season, The Clemson Insider keeps you posted on the performances of Clemson’s commitments in their respective high school football games.

In our Friday Night Lights feature, we look at how the future Tigers fared in Week 9:

Clemson safety commit Tyler Venables put on a show while leading Daniel (Central, S.C.) to a 41-27 victory over Walhalla (Walhalla, S.C.).

Venables, who plays quarterback for Daniel, threw touchdown passes of 66, 66, 55, 39, 21 and 11 yards. The son of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables finished the night 26-of-43 passing for 426 yards and the six scores.

Meanwhile, five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei passed for three touchdowns to help St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) defeat Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.), 63-6.

Five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman also scored thrice, rushing for three touchdowns for Lakeland (Lakeland, Fla.) in its 36-0 blanking of Bloomingdale (Valrico, Fla.).

Four-star wide receiver E.J. Williams had 59 receiving yards and two touchdowns for Central (Phenix City, Ala.) in its 49-6 rout over Jefferson Davis (Montgomery, Ala.). Prior to the game, Williams received his jersey for the Under Armour All-America Game in January.

On the defensive side of the ball, four-star linebacker Kevin Swint came up with a fumble recovery during Carrollton (Carrollton, Ga.)’s 34-14 win at Kell (Marietta, Ga.).

A couple of Clemson’s commitments in the 2021 class stood out Friday night as well. Four-star running back Phil Mafah ran for a 45-yard touchdown for Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) in its 34-31 victory at Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.), while four-star wide receiver Dacari Collins recorded nine catches for 93 yards in McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.)’s 14-12 win at Marietta (Marietta, Ga.).

Here are other scores from this week’s games involving Clemson commits:

WR Ajou Ajou, Clearwater Academy International (Clearwater, Fla.) — 42-34 loss at Madison County (Madison, Fla.)

LB Sergio Allen, Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) — 75-0 win at Rutland (Macon, Ga.)

DL Bryan Bresee, OL Ryan Linthicum, Damascus (Damascus, Md.) — 47-0 win vs. Wheaton (Silver Spring, Md.)

DL Demonte Capehart, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) — 35-7 loss at St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

DB Fred Davis, Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.) — 21-12 win vs. Lee (Jacksonville, Fla.)

OL Mitchell Mayes, Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) — 24-19 win vs. Broughton (Raleigh)

DB R.J. Mickens, Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas) — 62-7 win at Fossil Ridge (Keller, Texas)

DE Myles Murphy, Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.) — 37-14 win vs. Kennesaw Mountain (Kennesaw, Ga.)

OL Walker Parks, Frederick Douglass (Lexington, Ky.) — 50-0 win vs. Great Crossing (Georgetown, Ky.)

OL Marcus Tate, NSU University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) — 36-15 loss at Clearwater Central Catholic (Clearwater, Fla.)

OL Paul Tchio, Milton (Milton, Ga.) — 24-7 win vs. South Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.)

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.) — 47-7 win at Father Judge (Philadelphia, Pa.)

OL Bryn Tucker, Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.) — 34-20 loss at Baylor (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

OL John Williams, Creekview (Canton, Ga.) — 17-6 win vs. River Ridge (Woodstock, Ga.)

DL Tre Williams, St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) — 34-31 win vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)

