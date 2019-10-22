Wallace says Venables watches more film than Tom Brady

Clemson safety K’von Wallace has quietly been one of the most valuable players on the Clemson defense. The safety discussed his versatility and his ability to play multiple positions.

Wallace on versatility as a player

“I’m playing any position he (Brent Venables) wants me to play and just doing anything I can to help the team. That’s all I’m about is team and winning. That’s why we play the game to win and not to lose. I harp on the fact that I can play any position he wants me to play and it’s important to have that versatility.”

Wallace on Venables watching more film than Tom Brady

“I believe from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., it’s straight film for him. If he’s not out here, it’s just more film. He wakes up watching film. I remember seeing an article that said Tom Brady watches four hours of film a day, Venables watches more than that. I guarantee he watches more film than Tom Brady, I’d bet my life on it and it shows too. He knows every position and every play from every team in the country. It’s crazy the time he puts in.”

Wallace on Andrew Booth situation

“Me and Booth are very similar, especially in the ways we came in. He is playing as a true freshman and I had played as a true freshman. There are a lot of similarities in how his attitude was and how mine was. I talked to him personally and told him to stay the course. A lot of things go on in people’s lives that we don’t know about and a lot of times we use football to suppress that anger. Us being leaders, it’s already been handled and we’re going to continue to get better. I can promise you it won’t happen again. With Andrew Booth we just need him to keep being himself. ‘Don’t try to be somebody you’re not, don’t try to do too much, just live for the moment and always know your time is coming.’”

Wallace on Trevor Lawrence interceptions against Louisville

“He makes a lot of great decisions. A lot of those interceptions he has may be miscommunication between him and his receivers as well. The first interception he threw was miscommunication with the receiver so the lack of communication is what has been missing on the offense. We’re definitely getting better and throughout the game he actually got better after going 0-4 with 2 interceptions. After that he went 20 for 29 with 3 touchdowns so that communication was put in place and it’s important.”

Wallace on missed tackles on defense

“We’ve got to tackle well and do a better job of tackling in general. We’ve missed a lot of tackles these past few games and as a secondary we definitely need to tackle better. We need to be more aggressive and take more ownership. Taking pride in what we do and just getting better every week. It’s mostly in our attitude.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.