Cervenka: ‘They don’t know what’s going on inside these walls’

Clemson’s Gage Cervenka took time out of his busy schedule preparing for Boston College’s defensive line this Saturday (7:30pm) to take questions from the media.

The right guard shared his thoughts on what might go down at Death Valley Saturday, how the offense is working to improve and his love for the Tigers’ defensive line.

Cervenka on last Saturday’s false start against Louisville

“We’ve really been harping on them, just trying to cut out those ‘stupid penalties’ as we say. We still had one, but we can’t have any of those because it hurt that drive too. Any time you have those penalties it really hurts. We’ve cut down, but it should be zero so we’re still working on it.”

Cervenka on the national criticism

“We try to keep things within our walls. These people outside have no idea what’s going on inside our room or what we’re doing. It’s something that I see but I try not to let it affect me too much because I know that they don’t know what’s going on inside these walls. We strive to be our best each week, and honestly, I don’t think we’ve played our best football yet. We’ve had a lot of mistakes and there’s been some plays that were left out there. There’s a lot of stuff that we could improve on as an offense.”

Cervenka on the young, growing defensive line

“I think they’ve been great. I knew they would be great. Everybody questioned what our D-line would be like after we lost everybody and just seeing them in spring and fall camp, I knew they were going to be the real deal and people were going to be surprised with how they played. Just watching them practice and their mindset that they want to step up to the plate and accept that challenge. I really think they have, and more so I’m really impressed with them.”

Cervenka on why the Tigers keep playing at a high level

“I wasn’t really worried. Coach Swinney and the whole staff get everybody ready. It’s not like we’re just going out there and hoping that they’ll be good. They’ve prepared and that’s what it goes into, that preparation each week. Just look back at fall camp, they worked and grinded and they’re out here giving extra. That goes back to the guys that were in front of them that really showed how things are supposed to be done. That harps back to Christian (Wilkins) and all those guys that really taught the younger guys that are still here, the veteran group of guys now, how things need to be done.”

Cervenka on what to expect from Boston College’s defense

“They don’t quit. I think that’s the biggest thing. They’re not always the most athletic but they don’t quit. They’re strong. They’re tough. They’re physical. They just keep getting after you and that speaks a lot to their defense.”

