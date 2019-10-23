Lawrence: 'I knew what I did wrong'

Although Clemson is still undefeated this season, the Tigers yet again dropped in the Associated Press poll.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence led Clemson to a 35-point win over Louisville Saturday, yet all of the discussion seems to be about the first quarter in which Lawrence certainly did not perform up to par, throwing two interceptions.

Despite a sloppy start Lawrence rebounded quickly and finished the day 20-of-29 with 233 yards and three touchdowns to lead Clemson to a 45-10 win.

Lawrence says the outside criticism is something he’s learned to accept because no matter how much he succeeds it will always be there.

“I’ve learned throughout my two years now. That’s going to happen being the quarterback here,” he said. “Really all of the guys get the same thing too … Travis (Etienne), Tee (Higgins), all of the guys get the same thing, so it’s just a part of the position we’re in. It just comes with it so you have to ignore it as much as you can and keep that stuff outside of your circle and outside of this building for sure.”

As a second-year quarterback, who has yet to suffer a loss, Lawrence is clearly held at an extremely high standard. It can be a lot of pressure for someone who is only 19-years old, but Lawrence says talking with people he trusts helps him the most.

“Having conversations about stuff like that if (the pressure is) bothering you is really important,” he said. “I think I do a good job of keeping all of the outside noise outside. But it is good to have people you can bounce things off of and just tell people how you feel. If you’re struggling with something or even just want to get away from football for a little bit.”

Lawrence’s first quarter struggles included two interceptions at the goal line but the quarterback says he immediately knew what he did wrong and what he needed to do to correct the mistakes.

“I think for the most part on my interceptions I normally know right after what it was or what I did wrong. So, that’s how that was. Right after I threw it and saw it I was like, ‘Okay yeah I knew that was dumb or I know what I was thinking.’ Whatever it might be. But yeah, I knew right after those two plays what I did wrong.”

Lawrence says despite the results each week, he’s always ready to get back on the practice field and focus on the next task ahead.

“I know they were just really bad plays so those were easy fixes,” he said. “Those are just dumb plays that I made so those are easy fixes but there is a sense of urgency for me to get back out to practice.

“I want to get all of that behind me and start a new week. I like to do that especially after a game whether we won big or it’s a close game, I like to start the new week and get focused on the next opponent instead of thinking about the week before.”

Clemson’s next opponent will be Boston College on Saturday in Death Valley. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.

