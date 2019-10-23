Swinney tired of Lawrence getting criticized

There is no doubt, the Clemson offense has not been as good as everyone expected coming into the season. However, it has not been bad either.

Though the Tigers are not quite living up to America’s high expectations for them, they are still averaging 40.0 points and 504.7 yards per game. Those numbers are good enough for them to be ranked No. 10 nationally in both categories, as well as No. 10 in rushing offense at 247.3 yards per game.

However, the rhetoric across the national landscape is that Clemson does not look the same offensively and the Tigers are struggling to move the football.

“I guess they think we are supposed to score every time we get the ball, never turnover it over, make every pass and make every block,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “That’s just not reality, but offensively we are in a great spot. We are in a really good spot.

“We have done a lot of good things, but it seems like anytime we do anything bad, that seems to be all anybody wants to focus on. They just want to focus on the bad. We have done a lot of good.”

Most of the bad attention falls on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, whose two first-quarter interceptions at Louisville in last Saturday’s 45-10 victory dominated ESPN’s highlights and was all the hosts and analyst wanted to discuss.

There was not mention that Lawrence completed all nine of his passes in the second quarter for 256 yards and two touchdowns. There was no mention of him completing 17 of his last 22 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns over the last three quarters.

There was no mention of the Tigers leading the game 38-3 before the Cardinals scored their lone touchdown. There was no mention of Clemson’s 551 total yards, including 298 rushing yards. There was no mention of Travis Etienne’s 192 rushing yards on just 14 carries.

As Swinney pointed out, ESPN only wanted to talk about Lawrence’s two first-quarter interceptions.

“Trevor throws two interceptions, and that is all you see on ESPN. You don’t see 20 of 29 and three touchdowns,” he said. “You don’t see the good stuff. That just kind of comes with the territory. We will just keep on plugging.”

The Tigers (7-0, 5-0 ACC) will try to keep plugging along on Saturday when they host Boston College at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised by the ACC Network.

