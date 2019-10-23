Swinney's Wednesday Practice Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following Wednesday’s practice behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

Swinney previewed the Tigers’ matchup with Boston College on Saturday, as well as updated the media on key injury news and much more.

Watch Swinney’s interview with the media on TCITV.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.