Tigers in the NFL: Week 7

Former Clemson Tigers represented Clemson well this past week all across the NFL. With 32 players listed on rosters in the NFL, 22 of them contributed in their games in one way or another while one player was on a bye week and nine did not play for various reasons.

The Clemson Insider brings to you an in-depth look at how these former Tigers performed across the league, highlighting the key performances or games where Tigers had a greater impact on the game.

Indianapolis Colts 30, Houston Texans 23

IND: Deon Cain: starter

HOU: DeAndre Hopkins: 9 receptions, 106 yards, 1 touchdown, 12 targets

D.J. Reader: 2 solo tackles

Deshaun Watson: 24/34, 308 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions, 3 carries, 32 yards

It was a rough Sunday for three former Tigers but a good day on the flip side for one other. The Houston Texans were looking for a win to go 5-2 but suffered a loss to the Indianapolis Colts who took their record to 4-2 and causing the Texans to fall to 4-3. The Colts now lead the AFC South with their win over the Texans but are not safe there quite yet. In Sunday’s game, Deon Cain took the stage for the Colts as a starter but did not receive any looks from the quarterback. For the Texans, Deshaun Watson continues to lead the team as quarterback and went 24/34 through the air for 308 yards and a passing touchdown. His passing touchdown came in 4th quarter when he threw the ball to DeAndre Hopkins for a 4-yard touchdown to bring the game to within 5 points. The Texans would not score again but the Colts would go on to receive a safety, giving them the 7-point win over the Texans. Hopkins also saw 8 other receptions and totaled 106 yards on the day. On defense for the Texans, D.J. Reader tallied 2 solo tackles.

Tennessee Titans 23, Los Angeles Chargers 20

TEN: Adam Humphries: 4 receptions, 40 yards, 4 targets, 1 punt return, 14 yards

LAC: Mike Williams: 4 receptions, 47 yards, 6 targets

Clemson had two former Tigers representing them in this game, two former members of Wide Receiver University. Mike Williams saw his first completion of four on a 21-yard pass that was initially ruled as out of bounds, making it an incomplete catch. After reviewing the play, they reversed the call as Mike Williams was able to get both feet down while maintaining possession of the ball, picking up the first down and more. This drive would lead to a touchdown for the Chargers. Williams was targeted on 5 other occasions where he caught the ball 3 more times for a total of 47 yards on the night. For the Titans, Adam Humphries represented WRU by seeing 4 targets and 4 receptions, a 100% completion rate in the game. These 4 receptions gave the Titans offense 40 yards on the field. Two of his receptions set up first downs for the Titans, both of which kept the drive alive and gave the Titans touchdowns to their win over the Chargers.

Other former Tigers who saw Week 7 action:

ATL: Vic Beasley Jr.: 2 solo tackles

Grady Jarett: 4 tackles, 3 solo tackles, 1 quarterback hit

BUF: Shaq Lawson: 2 tackles, 1 solo tackle, 1.5 tackles-for-loss, 1 quarterback hit

DEN: Coty Sensabaugh

GB: B.J. Goodson: 6 tackles, 5 solo tackles

JAX: Tyler Shatley

KC: Bashaud Breeland: starter

Dorian O’Daniel

MIA: Christian Wilkins: starter

MIN: Mackensie Alexander: 4 tackles, 3 solo, 1 quarterback hit

Jayron Kearse:

NYG: Dexter Lawrence: 2 tackles, 1 solo tackle

Wayne Gallman

OAK: Clelin Ferrell: starter

Hunter Renfrow: 2 receptions, 14 yards, 3 targets

Trayvon Mullen

SEA: Jaron Brown: 3 receptions, 60 yards, 6 targets

