Clemson lands another top-100 prospect

Basketball

Clemson has landed its second commitment from a top-100 prospect in as many days.

Four-star forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper committed to the Tigers on Thursday.

Prosper (6-7, 185) is ranked as the No. 82 overall prospect in the 2020 class by 247Sports.

On Wednesday, the Tigers picked up a commitment from Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman four-star forward P.J. Hall, a top-65 national prospect in the 2020 class.

Prosper is going into his first year at the NBA Academy Latin America in Mexico. Last year, he transferred to Lake Forest (Ill.) Academy from a school in Quebec, Canada.

Prosper took an official visit to Clemson in mid-October.

