Clemson's Finest: Kirkland loves being a Clemson Tiger

Former Clemson great Levon Kirkland goes in depth on his career at Clemson, playing for Danny Ford, playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the story behind No. 99 and his induction into the Clemson Ring of Honor this Saturday night.

Kirkland is just the seventh football player to be inducted into Clemson’s Ring of Honor.

Watch Kirkland’s exclusive studio interview on TCITV.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.