By the Numbers: Boston College at No. 2 Clemson

Second-ranked Clemson hosts Boston College Saturday from Death Valley, with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.

These two programs have a history that dates back to 1940. They annually compete for O’Rourke-McFadden Trophy featuring a leather helmet, replicating the ones worn by Charlie O’Rourke of Boston College and Banks McFadden of Clemson from the Cotton Bowl Classic played back in 1940.

The Clemson Insider brings to you some numbers to be aware of during this week’s home matchup against the Eagles.

6: Six sacks on Saturday would be the first time that Clemson has produced as many sacks in consecutive games since it was done against Maryland and Virginia in 1996.

11-4: If Clemson beats Boston College on Saturday, the Tigers would improve their record against the Eagles to 11-4 since the Eagles joined the ACC in 2005. The Tigers hold the overall record of 17-9-2 which dates back to their first meeting in the Cotton Bowl in 1940.

20: A win on Saturday would extend Clemson’s home game win streak to 20 games.

23: Clemson is looking for their 23rd straight win.

153: Running back Lyn-J Dixon is only 153 yards short of 1,000 career rushing yards.

167: Wide receiver Tee Higgins only needs 167 more receiving yards to become the 14th player in Clemson history to record 2,000 career receiving yards.

219: Running back Travis Etienne will have back-to-back 1,000 rushing yard seasons once he rushes for 219 more yards.

400: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is 20 passes away from being the 8th player in Clemson history to record 400 career passes.

500: Offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell will coach in his 500th career game on Saturday, one of two active FBS coaches to reach this mark.

1954: Was the last year the Tigers held opponents to under 300 yards of total offense in eight straight games. Clemson has held its first seven opponents this season to 300 yards or less.

