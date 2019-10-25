Gamecock legacy enjoys consecutive Clemson visits

Gabriel Stephens, a highly regarded athlete in the 2021 class, made an unofficial visit to Clemson for each of the last two home games.

After attending the Tigers’ 52-10 rout over Charlotte on Sept. 21, the four-star prospect from Mountain Island Charter (Mount Holly, N.C.) returned to Death Valley for Clemson’s 45-14 drubbing of Florida State on Oct. 12.

“It was very good,” Stephens said. “I liked the atmosphere and the way the team dominated.”

Clemson is showing interest in Stephens (6-3, 195), the son of former South Carolina offensive lineman Calvin Stephens.

Gabriel has offers from South Carolina, North Carolina, NC State, Penn State, Ohio State, Auburn and Florida among others. He plays multiple positions on both sides of the ball for Mountain Island Charter, but the Tigers are looking at him specifically as a linebacker/safety hybrid.

“They noticed I’m getting bigger and want me to keep working hard,” Stephens said of what he heard from Clemson’s staff while on campus. “They told me I was very high on their list.”

Gabriel named UNC, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, Penn State, NC State, Nebraska and Vanderbilt as the schools recruiting him the hardest right now. Aside from Clemson, he has visited UNC and South Carolina this season.

When does the Gamecock legacy recruit plan to make his college decision?

“I’m not sure yet,” he said. “Some schools because of distance I’m (going to) have to visit when the season is over.”

Gabriel is high on Clemson after the consecutive visits and says the Tigers would be one of his top schools, if not his No. 1 school, should they pull the trigger on an offer.

“The family atmosphere among coaches and players, the fans,” he said when asked what stands out about Clemson.

Gabriel is ranked as the No. 17 athlete in the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite, which considers him the No. 202 overall prospect in the class regardless of position.

