Key matchup: Boston College at No. 2 Clemson

Boston College running back AJ Dillon and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons are two of the nation’s best at their positions. The two will face off Saturday as the Eagles travel to Clemson to take on the second-ranked Tigers.

BC will depend heavily on Dillon to deliver big in the running game. He is the nation’s second leading rusher with 968 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Clemson has fielded yet another one of the top defenses in the country led by Simmons. The redshirt-junior is the only Power 5 Conference player with 50 tackles, 5.0 sacks and 10.0 tackles for loss.

Check out Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Boston College head coach Steve Addazio break down what makes each of these players vital to their teams’ success.

