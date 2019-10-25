Like Clemson, Rencher likes playing the role of underdog

Don’t ever doubt Darien Rencher’s motivation.

As a former walk on he has seen his share of doubt. However, he has earned a scholarship and has proven the critics wrong. He is still looking to do big things here at Clemson.

“Every time I get into the game, I try to run hard, not let my quarterback get hit, and just do everything I can,” he said. “It has all worked out. Lord willing, he has been faithful to my vision and my dream.

“It is about the journey. I have always been determined. There has been ups and downs, but you have to stay consistent and never quit.”

Rencher’s journey found the Louisville end zone last Saturday in the Tigers’ 45-10 victory. It was the running backs first career touchdown, an 8-yard run with 10:14 to play in the fourth quarter.

“In my own vision I thought it would come sooner. With the timing of it and everything that has happened this year, off the field, on the field, and now getting the opportunity to contribute. It really is perfect timing for it to happen,” the redshirt junior said.

Rencher was asked about the harsh criticism towards Clemson this season. Despite the Tigers 7-0 record and six wins of at least 14 points and six wins over Power 5 opponents, the Tigers slipped from No. 1 to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25, the furthest a preseason No. 1 has dropped in the poll without a loss.

For whatever reason it has been more harsh, but it fits the Clemson story, it is honestly crazy,” he said. “I think it represents Coach (Dabo) Swinney’s story just being the underdog, and it represents a lot of us who come here.”

Rencher explained how this criticism motivates the Tigers, it doesn’t faze them in a negative way at all.

“We like it, cause at the end of the day it is gonna play out if we control what we can control,” he said. “If we play our best ball and we focus on how high we can fly. Coach Swinney talks about it all the time, making it internal.

“It’s a little more criticism, but we aren’t focused on that, we’re just focused on the next game as the biggest game of the season because it is the next game.

“We believe everything will work out in the end if we continue to focus on our standards.”

Rencher and the Tigers will be back at Death Valley on Saturday as they host Boston College for a 7:30 p.m. kick.

