Taylor's Take with ACC Network's Katie George

Taylor's Take with ACC Network's Katie George

Football

Taylor's Take with ACC Network's Katie George

By 19 minutes ago

By: |

ACC Network’s sideline reporter and anchor Katie George stopped by The Clemson Insider’s studio for this week’s edition of Taylor’s Take.

Katie and Taylor discuss her path from student athlete to the ACC Network and preview Saturday night’s Atlantic Division showdown between Clemson and Boston College.

, , , , , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
10hr

Clemson defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney played what Dabo Swinney thought was his best game this past Saturday at Louisville. The redshirt graduate spoke to the media on Monday about what allowed him (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home