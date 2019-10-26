Clemson left no doubt in the first half

Clemson got the ball six times in the first half and they scored all six times.

Running back Travis Etienne rushed for 92 yards and scored 3 touchdowns in the first half as Clemson dominated Boston College 38-7.

Etienne had touchdown runs of 3, 4 and 5 yards. The Tigers had 182 rushing yards and averaged 7.9 yards per carry.

Clemson had 394 yards of offense and 24 first downs and was 3-of-4 on third down. The Tigers are averaging 9.6 yards per play.

But it just wasn’t Etienne that was putting up the big numbers. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns while completing 12 of 15 passes in the first two quarters. He threw touchdown passes of 22 yards to Diondre Overton and 19 yards to Amari Rodgers. Seven different players caught a pass in the first half.

The Clemson defense held the Eagles to 119 total yards, including just 66 yards on the ground. BC leads the ACC in rushing yards. BC was 2-for-9 on third down.

After B.T. Potter gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead with 10:53 to play in the first quarter, they quickly made it 10-0 when Etienne went up the gut for a 3-yard touchdown.

Clemson extend its lead to 17-0 when Lawrence found Diondre Overton open in the flats and the senior wide receiver did the rest. Overton zigged in and out of traffic to find the open field for a 22-yard touchdown with 4:43 to play in the first quarter.

The Eagles answered the Tigers’ second touchdown with a 15-play, 75-yard drive, which included converting two fourth down. They also picked up a first down on a third-and-one.

Dillon capped the long scoring drive with a 9-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal. Dillon’s touchdown cut the Clemson lead to 17-7 with 13:59 to play in the first half.

On Clemson’s next possession, Lawrence found ross for 24 yards and then Etienne ran up the middle for 30 yards before finally capping the drive with a 4-yard touchdown with 10:29 to play in the half.

The Tigers continued to pour it on when they got the ball back. Lawrence found Rodgers on a screen to the field and the junior wide receiver did the rest for a 19-yard touchdown with 6:07 to play in the second.