Clemson offense off to hot start

Second-ranked Clemson continued to roll and took a 24-7 lead over Boston College on a four-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne with 10:29 to play in the first half. The drive spanned 74 yards on eight plays in 3:25.

Early in the drive on a third-and-seven Trevor Lawrence completed a 24 yard pass to Justyn Ross to put the Tigers in Golden Eagle territory. Etienne followed the play and popped a 30 yard run to move into the red zone and four plays later took the ball into the end zone on a four yard toss play.