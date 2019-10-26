Clemson offense off to hot start

Clemson offense off to hot start

Second-ranked Clemson continued to roll and took a 24-7 lead over Boston College on a four-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne with 10:29 to play in the first half. The drive spanned 74 yards on eight plays in 3:25.

Early in the drive on a third-and-seven Trevor Lawrence completed a 24 yard pass to Justyn Ross to put the Tigers in Golden Eagle territory. Etienne followed the play and popped a 30 yard run to move into the red zone and four plays later took the ball into the end zone on a four yard toss play.

Clemson continued its early scoring run on a 22-yard Trevor Lawrence touchdown pass to Diondre Overton with 4:43 to play in the first quarter to put it up 17-0 on the Golden Eagles. The drive covered 75 (…)

Clemson extended its lead over Boston College to 10-0 on a three-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne with 6:57 to play in the first quarter. The drive covered 75 yards in five plays and 2:07. Trevor (…)

