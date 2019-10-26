Dinner with Swinney turned Potter’s confidence around

Since Clemson’s win over Florida State on Oct. 12, much of the attention has been on kicker B.T. Potter.

The sophomore missed a routine 24-yard field goal in the first half and head coach Dabo Swinney was not happy. Swinney gave Potter a tongue slashing which was caught by the cameras of ESPN.

Many wondered if Swinney was too hard on him, but Potter says Swinney’s reaction made him a little upset at first, but not at Swinney.

“I think he was pretty mad, but I think I was more mad at myself,” Potter said. “It was a routine kick and it’s something that I kind of took for granted, expecting myself to make it.”

While making mistakes is never easy, Potter’s missed field goal served as a reminder that having the right perspective when hitting the field can make all the difference in the world.

“I’m going out there to make it, not miss it,” the sophomore said, “and my mindset was to go out there and not miss. But instead it’s got to be to go out there and make a kick.”

Following the Tigers win over the Seminoles, Potter was demoted from his starting role as the full-time kicker and knew he was going to have to work hard to earn it back, so it came as a surprise when Swinney called on him early in the Louisville game last weekend.

“At the beginning of the game, I wasn’t expecting to go out there for the first field goal, but when Coach Swinney called me, I knew I was ready. I practiced hard all week last week and it was just nice to get to go out there and prove myself.”

Potter made quite the point, as he nailed a 51-yard kick, getting the Tigers on the board first in the eventual win.

“It felt great. I knew I always believed in myself and I knew I’d get another chance, but I didn’t know when it would be,” Potter said. “I was telling myself that it’s going to happen, so you have to be ready and just hitting that was a big confidence boost, especially a week after when I wasn’t starting anymore.”

Heading into Saturday’s game against fellow ACC opponent Boston College, Potter can be even more confident in his ability knowing Swinney has full trust in his ability and that he can get the job done.

“Coach Swinney and I, we sat down for dinner one night and he told me he had all the confidence in the world in me, and that really helped me,” he said. “That’s just something that people don’t see, like I know that he believes in me and it was great hearing that from him.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.