Halftime Stat Summary: No. 2 Clemson vs. Boston College

Second-ranked Clemson led Boston College by a score of 38-7 at halftime of Saturday’s game at Death Valley.

Here are the halftime statistics:

TEAM

BC Clemson

Total yards: 119 394

Pass yards: 53 212

Rush yards: 66 182

First downs: 7 24

Third downs: 2-9 3-4

Fourth downs: 2-2 0-0

Average yards/play: 3.3 9.6

Time of possession: 14:14 15:46

Sacks: 0 0

Tackles for loss: 2 5

INDIVIDUAL

Clemson

Trevor Lawrence: 15-18 passing, 212 yards. 2 TD

Travis Etienne: 14 rushing attempts, 92 yards, 3 TD

Justyn Ross: 4 receptions, 60 yards

Amari Rodgers: 2 receptions, 33 yards, 1 TD

Diondre Overton: 1 reception, 22 yards, 1 TD

Boston College

Dennis Grosel: 3-11 passing, 53 yards

A.J. Dillon: 14 rushing attempts, 46 yards, 1 TD

