Halftime Stat Summary: No. 2 Clemson vs. Boston College

Second-ranked Clemson led Boston College by a score of 38-7 at halftime of Saturday’s game at Death Valley.
Here are the halftime statistics:
TEAM
BC Clemson
Total yards: 119 394
Pass yards: 53 212
Rush yards: 66 182
First downs: 7 24
Third downs: 2-9 3-4
Fourth downs: 2-2 0-0
Average yards/play: 3.3 9.6
Time of possession: 14:14 15:46
Sacks: 0 0
Tackles for loss: 2 5
INDIVIDUAL
Clemson
Trevor Lawrence: 15-18 passing, 212 yards. 2 TD
Travis Etienne: 14 rushing attempts, 92 yards, 3 TD
Justyn Ross: 4 receptions, 60 yards
Amari Rodgers: 2 receptions, 33 yards, 1 TD
Diondre Overton: 1 reception, 22 yards, 1 TD
Boston College
Dennis Grosel: 3-11 passing, 53 yards
A.J. Dillon: 14 rushing attempts, 46 yards, 1 TD
