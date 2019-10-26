Player of the Game: Overton goes off on Boston College

Clemson wide receiver Diondre Overton broke out for the biggest game of his career, by far, on Saturday night during the Tigers’ 59-7 win over Boston College at Death Valley.

The senior from Greensboro, North Carolina, entered the contest with four career touchdowns and had never recorded a multi-touchdown game.

That changed against the Eagles, as Overton caught three touchdown passes on just three total receptions and tallied a career-high 119 receiving yards. The former four-star prospect had just 72 receiving yards in seven games this season prior to Saturday and entered 2019 with 425 career receiving yards.

Overton scored his first touchdown in the opening quarter, catching a pass from Trevor Lawrence on a short out route and taking it 22 yards to the house to give the Tigers a 17-0 lead less than 11 minutes into the game.

In the second half, Overton snagged a dime from Lawrence and raced untouched into the end zone for a 63-yard score that extended Clemson’s lead to 52-7 at the nine-minute mark of the third quarter.

Overton later provided the game’s final margin when he grabbed a screen pass from Chase Brice and took it the distance for a 34-yard touchdown to cap his career night in the Valley.

