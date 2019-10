Clemson took an early 3-0 lead on Boston College in the first quarter on a 23-yard B.T. Potter field goal with 10:53 to play in the first quarter. The drive spanned 67 yards in eight plays and 3:34.

The Tigers got out to a quick start with help from a pass interference penalty to start the game. The offense stalled in the red zone after a tackle for loss on first and goal from the nine and Clemson settled for Potter’s 23 yard field goal.