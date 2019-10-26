Rudolph takes turnover for Tiger touchdown

Clemson did not get the start to the second half it wanted after a three and out on offense followed by 10- and 19-yard runs for AJ Dillon and the Eagles. But Logan Rudolph picked up a fumble and returned it for a 39 yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 45-7 lead over Boston College.
Lawrence's bomb to Overton puts Clemson way in front
Clemson continued to dominate on offense with a 63-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Diondre Overton to give the Tigers a 52-7 lead with 9:00 to play in the third quarter. The drive covered 80 yards on (…)
Halftime Photo Gallery: No. 2 Clemson vs. Boston College
Second-ranked Clemson led Boston College, 38-7, at halftime of Saturday’s game at Death Valley. Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of the first-half action! Photo Gallery
Halftime Stat Summary: No. 2 Clemson vs. Boston College
Second-ranked Clemson led Boston College by a score of 38-7 at halftime of Saturday’s game at Death Valley. Here are the halftime statistics: TEAM BC Clemson Total (…)
Clemson left no doubt in the first half
Clemson got the ball six times in the first half and they scored all six times. Running back Travis Etienne rushed for 92 yards and scored 3 touchdowns in the first half as Clemson dominated Boston College (…)
Rodgers, Tiger offense clicking on all cylinders
Clemson continued its offensive success and took a 31-7 lead over Boston College on a 19-yard touchdown pass to Amari Rodgers with 6:07 to play in the first half. The drive covered 66 yards on seven plays (…)
Clemson offense off to hot start
Second-ranked Clemson continued to roll and took a 24-7 lead over Boston College on a four-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne with 10:29 to play in the first half. The drive spanned 74 yards on eight (…)
Clemson offense rolling early
Clemson continued its early scoring run on a 22-yard Trevor Lawrence touchdown pass to Diondre Overton with 4:43 to play in the first quarter to put it up 17-0 on the Golden Eagles. The drive covered 75 (…)
Etienne extends Tiger lead
Clemson extended its lead over Boston College to 10-0 on a three-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne with 6:57 to play in the first quarter. The drive covered 75 yards in five plays and 2:07. Trevor (…)
Potter gives Tigers early lead over BC
Clemson took an early 3-0 lead on Boston College in the first quarter on a 23-yard B.T. Potter field goal with 10:53 to play in the first quarter. The drive spanned 67 yards in eight plays and 3:34. The (…)
Recruiting Notes: Clemson vs. Boston College Game
Clemson welcomed a number of notable prospects to campus for Saturday’s game against Boston College at Death Valley. The Clemson Insider was on the field before the game to see the recruits on hand. (…)