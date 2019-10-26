Rudolph takes turnover for Tiger touchdown

Rudolph takes turnover for Tiger touchdown

Clemson did not get the start to the second half it wanted after a three and out on offense followed by 10- and 19-yard runs for AJ Dillon and the Eagles. But Logan Rudolph picked up a fumble and returned it for a 39 yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 45-7 lead over Boston College.

