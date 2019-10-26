Tigers make a statement in rout of Boston College

Clemson got 275 passing yards and three touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence and 109 yards and three touchdowns from Travis Etienne as No. 2 Clemson cruised to a 59-7 victory over Boston College at Memorial Stadium Saturday night.

The Tigers also got three touchdown receptions from wide receiver Diondre Overton, who finished the game with a career-high 119 yards. Overton came into the night with just four career touchdowns.

Overall, Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) finished the game with 674 yards of total offense, including 372 combined passing yards from Lawrence and Chase Brice.

The Tigers had 36 first downs and were 7 of 13 on third down. Thirteen different players caught at least one pass.

While Lawrence and company were rolling along, the defense smothered the Eagles and star running back AJ Dillon. BC came into the ACC Atlantic Division showdown leading the ACC in rushing yards per game at 278.3 yards per game, but the Tigers held them to xx rushing yards.

Boston College (4-4, 2-3 ACC) was held to just 176 yards. BC was averaging 494.4 yards per game. It marked the eighth straight game Clemson held its opposition under 300 yards, the first time that has happened since 1979 when those Tigers opened the year with nine straight games. They held 11 of their 12 opponents under 300 yards that season.

Dillon finished the game with 76 yards on 19 carries and scored one touchdown. He was leading the ACC with a 138.9-yard average coming into Saturday night. David Bailey was held to 16 yards on 10 carries. The duo combined for more than 1,400 yards coming into the game.

Clemson’s defense not only stuffed the Eagles, it also scored on a 39-yard fumble return by defensive end Logan Rudolph in the third quarter.

Clemson got the ball six times in the first half and they scored all six times.

Etienne rushed for 92 yards and scored all three if his touchdowns in the first half as Clemson led 38-7 at halftime. Etienne had touchdown runs of 3, 4 and 5 yards.

After B.T. Potter gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead with 10:53 to play in the first quarter, they quickly made it 10-0 when Etienne went up the gut for a 3-yard touchdown.

Clemson extend its lead to 17-0 when Lawrence found Overton open in the flats and the senior wide receiver did the rest. Overton zigged in and out of traffic to find the open field for a 22-yard touchdown with 4:43 to play in the first quarter.

The Eagles answered the Tigers’ second touchdown with a 15-play, 75-yard drive, which included converting two fourth downs. They also picked up a first down on a third-and-one.

Dillon capped the long scoring drive with a 9-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal. Dillon’s touchdown cut the Clemson lead to 17-7 with 13:59 to play in the first half.

On Clemson’s next possession, Lawrence found ross for 24 yards and then Etienne ran up the middle for 30 yards before finally capping the drive with a 4-yard touchdown with 10:29 to play in the half.

The Tigers continued to pour it on when they got the ball back. Lawrence found Rodgers on a screen to the field side and the junior wide receiver did the rest for a 19-yard touchdown with 6:07 to play in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Clemson got touchdowns on Rudolph’s fumble return and a 63-yard Lawrence to Overton touchdown. Overton then at a 34-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it a 59-7 game with 13:37 to play.

Clemson will host Wofford next Saturday at Death Valley. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

