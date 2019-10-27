Recruit Photo Gallery: Clemson vs. Boston College Game

Clemson played host to a number of top prospects on Saturday for the Boston College game.

Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of the recruits that were in attendance at Death Valley: PHOTO GALLERY

