Recruit Photo Gallery: Clemson vs. Boston College Game

Clemson played host to a number of top prospects on Saturday for the Boston College game.
Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of the recruits that were in attendance at Death Valley: PHOTO GALLERY
Among the recruits that attended Clemson’s game against Boston College on Saturday was class of 2022 prospect Garrett Gordon of Carroll, Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound sophomore plays linebacker, (…)
Over the last three weeks, Clemson has averaged 49.7 points and 592.3 yards per game in routs of Florida State, Louisville and Boston College. The Tigers outscored those three teams by a combined score of (…)
In the last three games, second-ranked Clemson has averaged 49.7 points and 592.3 yards per game, including Saturday’s 59-7 victory over Boston College at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. “[I’m] really (…)
The Clemson women’s soccer team defeated Pittsburgh 3-2 in overtime Sunday on senior day at Historic Riggs Field in Clemson. The Tigers pulled out the win early in overtime with a goal from freshman Hal (…)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 16 of 19 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns in leading the second-ranked Tigers to a 59-7 victory over Boston College on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. “I (…)
Clemson remained No. 4 in the latest Associated Press College Football Poll, which was released on Sunday. The Tigers beat Boston College 59-7 Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Clemson owns a nation-best (…)
The highlight of the night for Clemson’s defense during the Tigers’ win over Boston College on Saturday came at the outset of the second half. On Boston College’s first possession of the third (…)
The latest edition of the Amway Coaches Poll has been released and the Clemson Tigers fell this week, despite beating Boston College by 52 points on Saturday night. Clemson is ranked No. 3 in the latest (…)
When they wrapped up practice this past Wednesday, Clemson’s defensive line broke it down and they broke it down to “base.” “Base! Base on me! 1-2-3 base!” Base of course stands for (…)
Second-ranked Clemson had fallen in subsequent weeks in the Associated Pres College Football Poll, despite its unblemished record. But Boston College head coach Steve Addazio doesn’t know what media is seeing. (…)