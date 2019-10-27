Addazio sees Clemson as top team, doesn't get national negativity

Second-ranked Clemson has fallen in subsequent weeks in the AP Poll despite its unblemished record. But Boston College head coach Steve Addazio doesn’t know what media members have seen.

The Tigers dominated Boston College 59-7 to achieve its ninth straight win in the series, a record number of points and margin of victory in the series as well as its 23rd straight victory. Clemson controlled every facet of the game on offense and defense.

Addazio told members of the media after Saturdays game that Clemson is not a team to look away from but rather one of the top teams in America.

“Clemson played a heck of a game tonight, showed why they have won 23 straight games and why they are one of the elite teams in America,” Addazio said. “I feel like we ran into a buzz saw.”

Buzz saw accurately describes Saturday night’s game, Clemson held the Golden Eagles to just 97 yards rushing and 177 yards of total offense.

On offense the Tigers followed quarterback Trevor Lawrence who finished 16-of-19 passing for 275 yards and three touchdowns and running back Travis Etienne who amassed 109 yards on 16 carries for three touchdowns on the way to Clemson’s third straight 500-plus yard offensive performance, they finished with 674 total yards.

Addazio doesn’t understand why people have passed over the Tigers in the national conversation. He told media members that Clemson looked like the number one team and the same team that beat Alabama twice.

“I think people think I was trying to hype the game or something this week,” Addazio said.

“This is an elite team and that is one of the top elite teams in America, absolutely and unquestionably so whatever anybody else is talking about I don’t know because that’s my opinion,” he continued.

The Tigers return to action next Saturday as they host Wofford in the annual Military Appreciation Day game and ‘purple out’ at 4 pm.