New AP poll is released

Clemson remained No. 4 in the latest Associated Press College Football Poll, which was released on Sunday.

The Tigers beat Boston College 59-7 Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Clemson owns a nation-best 23-game winning streak.

Wake Forest is the only other ACC team in this week’s poll. The Demon Deacons moved up from No. 25 to 23 in the new poll.

Associated Press Top 25 Poll