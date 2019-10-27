New AP poll is released

Clemson remained No. 4 in the latest Associated Press College Football Poll, which was released on Sunday.
The Tigers beat Boston College 59-7 Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Clemson owns a nation-best 23-game winning streak.
Wake Forest is the only other ACC team in this week’s poll. The Demon Deacons moved up from No. 25 to 23 in the new poll.
Associated Press Top 25 Poll
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|CONFERENCE
|POINTS
|1
|
|LSU (8-0)
|2
|SEC
|1,476
|2
|
|Alabama (8-0)
|1
|SEC
|1,474
|3
|
|Ohio State (8-0)
|3
|Big Ten
|1,468
|4
|
|Clemson (8-0)
|4
|ACC
|1,406
|5
|
|Penn State (8-0)
|6
|Big Ten
|1,302
|6
|
|Florida (7-1)
|7
|SEC
|1,226
|7
|
|Oregon (7-1)
|11
|Pac-12
|1,108
|8
|
|Georgia (6-1)
|10
|SEC
|1,093
|9
|
|Utah (7-1)
|12
|Pac-12
|1,032
|10
|
|Oklahoma (7-1)
|5
|Big 12
|1,017
|11
|
|Auburn (6-2)
|9
|SEC
|910
|12
|
|Baylor (7-0)
|14
|Big 12
|882
|13
|
|Minnesota (8-0)
|17
|Big Ten
|778
|14
|
|Michigan (6-2)
|19
|Big Ten
|744
|15
|
|SMU (8-0)
|16
|American Athletic
|666
|16
|
|Notre Dame (5-2)
|8
|IA Independents
|563
|17
|
|Cincinnati (6-1)
|18
|American Athletic
|524
|18
|
|Wisconsin (6-2)
|13
|Big Ten
|513
|19
|
|Iowa (6-2)
|20
|Big Ten
|456
|20
|
|Appalachian State (7-0)
|21
|Sun Belt
|393
|21
|
|Boise State (6-1)
|22
|Mountain West
|280
|22
|
|Kansas State (5-2)
|Big 12
|218
|23
|
|Wake Forest (6-1)
|25
|ACC
|200
|24
|
|Memphis (7-1)
|American Athletic
|188
|25
|San Diego State (7-1)
|Mountain West
|50