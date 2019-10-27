New AP poll is released

New AP poll is released

Feature

New AP poll is released

By 11 minutes ago

By: |

Clemson remained No. 4 in the latest Associated Press College Football Poll, which was released on Sunday.

The Tigers beat Boston College 59-7 Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Clemson owns a nation-best 23-game winning streak.

Wake Forest is the only other ACC team in this week’s poll. The Demon Deacons moved up from No. 25 to 23 in the new poll.

Associated Press Top 25 Poll

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
1
LSU (8-0) 2 SEC 1,476
2
Alabama (8-0) 1 SEC 1,474
3
Ohio State (8-0) 3 Big Ten 1,468
4
Clemson (8-0) 4 ACC 1,406
5
Penn State (8-0) 6 Big Ten 1,302
6
Florida (7-1) 7 SEC 1,226
7
Oregon (7-1) 11 Pac-12 1,108
8
Georgia (6-1) 10 SEC 1,093
9
Utah (7-1) 12 Pac-12 1,032
10
Oklahoma (7-1) 5 Big 12 1,017
11
Auburn (6-2) 9 SEC 910
12
Baylor (7-0) 14 Big 12 882
13
Minnesota (8-0) 17 Big Ten 778
14
Michigan (6-2) 19 Big Ten 744
15
SMU (8-0) 16 American Athletic 666
16
Notre Dame (5-2) 8 IA Independents 563
17
Cincinnati (6-1) 18 American Athletic 524
18
Wisconsin (6-2) 13 Big Ten 513
19
Iowa (6-2) 20 Big Ten 456
20
Appalachian State (7-0) 21 Sun Belt 393
21
Boise State (6-1) 22 Mountain West 280
22
Kansas State (5-2) Big 12 218
23
Wake Forest (6-1) 25 ACC 200
24
Memphis (7-1) American Athletic 188
25 San Diego State (7-1) Mountain West 50
Others receiving votes: Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, USC 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma State 1, Iowa State 1

, , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

The latest edition of the Amway Coaches Poll has been released and the Clemson Tigers fell this week, despite beating Boston College by 52 points on Saturday night. Clemson is ranked No. 3 in the latest (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home