Clemson offense is starting to peak at the right time

On Clemson’s opening possession Saturday, it drove the football 65 yards in eight plays. However, the drive bogged down and the Tigers settled for a 23-yard B.T. Potter field goal. That was the last time Boston College kept them out of the end zone in the first half.

Second-ranked Clemson scored on each of its first six possessions, including five straight touchdowns as it rolled to an easy 59-7 victory over Boston College. The Tigers led 38-7 at halftime.

“The guys were ready to play,” Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. “That is really what it is all about this time of the year. It is about getting better and better.”

Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) is getting better. For the first time since 2012, the Tigers have scored at least 45 points for a third straight game, while their 674 total yards was a season high.

The Tigers outgained Boston College, 674-177. The 497-yard differential was Clemson’s largest yardage differential against an ACC opponent since the conference’s founding in 1953, surpassing a 464-yard advantage against Wake Forest in 2000.

“We just all did our job and did not try to do too much,” quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. “We kept it simple and for me, it was just letting our guys make plays and they did a good job getting open.”

Lawrence finished the night 16-of-19 for 275 yards and three touchdowns. More importantly he had no interceptions.

Clemson scored eight of the first nine times they possessed the football. They ran the ball for 302 yards and threw it for 372 more.

“I feel we are headed in the right direction and we are peaking at the right time,” running back Travis Etienne said. “We had our best offensive game to date because we started off fast and we finished fast.”

Early in the game, the Tigers used their tempo to get the offense rolling. Boston College (4-4, 2-3 ACC) could not keep up and struggled to get lined up.

“It gets you in a rhythm and gets you more efficient,” Lawrence said. “Also, it keeps the defense from doing certain things. They have to get their calls quick so they cannot just go to their base defense instead of scheming up a lot of things when we sit there and wait on it. So, that has helped a lot, especially, tonight.”

Lawrence threw touchdown passes for 22 and 63 yards to Diondre Overton and a 19-yard toss to Amari Rodgers. Etienne rushed for 109 yards and scored touchdowns of 3, 4 and 5 yards.

“We get a lot more plays throughout the game and we kind of wear defenses out,” Etienne said. “I feel like as the game goes, we get better as an offense.”

In the last three games, Clemson has averaged 49.7 points and 592.3 yards per game.

“We are very close. We are headed in the right direction,” Etienne said. “I feel like we are getting better each and every week and we are definitely making strides.”

