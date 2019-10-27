Clemson slips in Coaches Poll

The latest edition of the Amway Coaches Poll has been released and the Clemson Tigers fell this week, despite beating Boston College by 52 points on Saturday night.
Clemson is ranked No. 3 in the latest rankings. The Tigers received the same number of first place votes as the previous week, but LSU picked up some first place votes from Alabama.
Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll
|1
|Alabama
|8-0
|1593
|40
|1
|—
|1/2
|2
|Louisiana State
|8-0
|1515
|7
|3
|1
|3/6
|3
|Clemson
|8-0
|1508
|10
|2
|-1
|1/2
|4
|Ohio State
|8-0
|1491
|8
|4
|—
|4/6
|5
|Penn State
|8-0
|1359
|0
|6
|1
|6/14
|6
|Florida
|7-1
|1271
|0
|8
|2
|7/10
|7
|Georgia
|6-1
|1180
|0
|9
|2
|3/10
|8
|Oregon
|7-1
|1163
|0
|11
|3
|11/18
|9
|Oklahoma
|7-1
|1069
|0
|5
|-4
|4/5
|10
|Utah
|7-1
|1048
|0
|12
|2
|11/19
|11
|Baylor
|7-0
|921
|0
|14
|3
|14/NR
|12
|Auburn
|6-2
|869
|0
|10
|-2
|7/16
|13
|Minnesota
|8-0
|840
|0
|16
|3
|16/NR
|14
|Southern Methodist
|8-0
|727
|0
|17
|3
|17/NR
|15
|Michigan
|6-2
|652
|0
|20
|5
|7/20
|16
|Notre Dame
|5-2
|624
|0
|7
|-9
|7/10
|17
|Wisconsin
|6-2
|537
|0
|13
|-4
|6/17
|18
|Cincinnati
|6-1
|523
|0
|18
|—
|18/NR
|19
|Iowa
|6-2
|492
|0
|19
|—
|14/22
|20
|Appalachian State
|7-0
|398
|0
|22
|2
|22/NR
|21
|Boise State
|6-1
|382
|0
|21
|—
|13/NR
|22
|Wake Forest
|6-1
|280
|0
|23
|1
|17/NR
|23
|Memphis
|7-1
|187
|0
|25
|2
|20/NR
|24
|Texas
|5-3
|104
|0
|15
|-9
|9/15
|25
|Kansas State
|5-2
|102
|0
|NR
|—
|22/NR