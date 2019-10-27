Clemson slips in Coaches Poll

Football

The latest edition of the Amway Coaches Poll has been released and the Clemson Tigers fell this week, despite beating Boston College by 52 points on Saturday night.

Clemson is ranked No. 3 in the latest rankings. The Tigers received the same number of first place votes as the previous week, but LSU picked up some first place votes from Alabama.

Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll

1 Alabama 8-0 1593 40 1 1/2
2 Louisiana State 8-0 1515 7 3 1 3/6
3 Clemson 8-0 1508 10 2 -1 1/2
4 Ohio State 8-0 1491 8 4 4/6
5 Penn State 8-0 1359 0 6 1 6/14
6 Florida 7-1 1271 0 8 2 7/10
7 Georgia 6-1 1180 0 9 2 3/10
8 Oregon 7-1 1163 0 11 3 11/18
9 Oklahoma 7-1 1069 0 5 -4 4/5
10 Utah 7-1 1048 0 12 2 11/19
11 Baylor 7-0 921 0 14 3 14/NR
12 Auburn 6-2 869 0 10 -2 7/16
13 Minnesota 8-0 840 0 16 3 16/NR
14 Southern Methodist 8-0 727 0 17 3 17/NR
15 Michigan 6-2 652 0 20 5 7/20
16 Notre Dame 5-2 624 0 7 -9 7/10
17 Wisconsin 6-2 537 0 13 -4 6/17
18 Cincinnati 6-1 523 0 18 18/NR
19 Iowa 6-2 492 0 19 14/22
20 Appalachian State 7-0 398 0 22 2 22/NR
21 Boise State 6-1 382 0 21 13/NR
22 Wake Forest 6-1 280 0 23 1 17/NR
23 Memphis 7-1 187 0 25 2 20/NR
24 Texas 5-3 104 0 15 -9 9/15
25 Kansas State 5-2 102 0 NR 22/NR
No. 24 Arizona State.
San Diego State 94; Navy 75; Central Florida 24; Louisiana Tech 22; Indiana 18; Texas A&M 16; Washington 15; Oklahoma State 7; Virginia Tech 3; UAB 3; Iowa State 3; Arizona State 3; Air Force 3; Wyoming 2; Virginia 2.
The Amway Board of Coaches is made up of 65 head coaches at Bowl Subdivision schools. All are members of the American Football Coaches Association. The board for the 2019 season: Chris Ash, Rutgers; Dino Babers, Syracuse; Craig Bohl, Wyoming; Jeff Brohm, Purdue; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Steve Campbell, South Alabama; Rod Carey, Temple; Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina; Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech; David Cutcliffe, Duke; Mark Dantonio, Michigan State; Butch Davis, Florida International; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Manny Diaz, Miami (Fla.); Dana Dimel, Texas-El Paso; Dave Doeren, North Carolina State; Sonny Dykes, Southern Methodist; Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M; Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern; James Franklin, Penn State; Hugh Freeze, Liberty; Willie Fritz, Tulane; Scott Frost, Nebraska; Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech; Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois; Bryan Harsin, Boise State; Clay Helton, Southern California; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Tom Herman, Texas; Doc Holliday, Marshall; Jay Hopson, Southern Mississippi; Mike Houston, East Carolina; Mike Leach, Washington State; Lance Leipold, Buffalo; Tim Lester, Western Michigan; Chip Lindsey, Troy; Seth Littrell, North Texas; Scot Loeffler, Bowling Green; Rocky Long, San Diego State; Chad Lunsford, Georgia Southern; Gus Malzahn, Auburn; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Doug Martin, New Mexico State; Jeff Monken, Army; Phillip Montgomery, Tulsa; Dan Mullen, Florida; Ken Niumatalolo, Navy; Ed Orgeron, LSU; Gary Patterson, TCU; Chris Petersen, Washington; Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee; Matt Rhule, Baylor; Nick Saban, Alabama; Tony Sanchez, UNLV; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Jonathan Smith, Oregon State; Frank Solich, Ohio; Jake Spavital, Texas State; Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee; Kevin Sumlin, Arizona; Dabo Swinney, Clemson; Jeff Tedford, Fresno State; Matt Wells, Texas Tech; Kyle Whittingham, Utah.

 

