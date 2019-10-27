Lawrence: 'This is the best I've played'

Lawrence: 'This is the best I've played'

Lawrence: 'This is the best I've played'

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 16 of 19 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns in leading the second-ranked Tigers to a 59-7 victory over Boston College on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

“I said after the game that I think I played pretty well in the first half against Florida State, but this was definitely, as a whole, the best I’ve played,” Lawrence said. “I just made good decisions and took care of the ball. There’s still some plays that I missed. There’s some plays that I could have done a little bit better like there always will be, but I think this was the best game I’ve played.”

The Tigers (8-0, 6-0 ACC) totaled 674 yards of offense, the highest total of the year for Clemson.

