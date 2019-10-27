Scott: 'We were ready to play'

In the last three games, second-ranked Clemson has averaged 49.7 points and 592.3 yards per game, including Saturday’s 59-7 victory over Boston College at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

“[I’m] really proud of our guys. I believe we scored points [on] every drive in the first half. The guys were ready to play,” Clemson co-offensive coordinator Scott said. “That’s really what it’s all about this time of year. It’s about getting better and better.

“We really had our best week of practice; the guys were locked in. I thought Trevor played great; [he] made a lot of really good decisions. Travis [Etienne] ran the ball hard, and we were able to out on the perimeter and get guys in space.”

Etienne rushed for 109 yards and scored three touchdowns, while the Tigers racked up 674 yards in he victory.

Watch Scott's conversation with the media on TCITV.

