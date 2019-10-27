Swinney Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was in a great mood Saturday following the second-ranked Tigers’ 59-7 victory over Boston College.

The Tigers (8-0, 6-0 ACC) gained 674 yards and reached 600 yards of offense for the third time this season to match the 2012, 2017 and 2018 squads for the most in a single season in school history.

Clemson outgained Boston College, 674-177. The 497-yard differential was Clemson’s largest yardage differential against an ACC opponent since the conference’s founding in 1953, surpassing a 464-yard advantage against Wake Forest in 2000.

Watch Swinney’s Press Conference on TCITV

