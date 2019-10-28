2021 Georgia ATH: Clemson is ‘what you look for in a college’

After visiting Clemson this past spring, Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern 2021 athlete Chief Borders made his way back to campus for Saturday’s game against Boston College at Death Valley.

Borders, who has two dozen scholarship offers, came away impressed by his latest experience in Tigertown.

“It was probably one of the best visits I’ve been on,” Borders told The Clemson Insider. “Loved every bit of it.”

Borders (6-4, 230) especially enjoyed spending time with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and a few of Clemson’s current players that he knows well.

“Just being able to chop it up with all my big bros,” Border said regarding the highlight of the visit. “Tree (Tremayne Anchrum Jr.), A.J. Terrell and Ray (Thornton), and most of all Coach Venables. Had a great conversation with him.”

Venables and the Tigers are recruiting Borders, who is originally from Chicago, as an outside linebacker. He also plays on offense as a wide receiver and tight end for McEachern, which owns a perfect 8-0 record with two games to play in the regular season.

What did Venables and Borders discuss during Saturday’s visit?

“We were talking about my high school football team winning and keeping up the great work this season,” Borders said.

While Borders doesn’t currently have an offer from Clemson, he believes it won’t be long before the Tigers join his offer list which includes Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Oregon, Ohio State, Nebraska, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech among others.

“It’s coming soon,” he said of a Clemson offer. “That’s all I’m (going to) say.”

Borders also recently visited Georgia Tech, LSU and Alabama, and plans to visit Florida soon. As it stands now, the Peach State standout has no timetable for his commitment decision.

“When the time is right I’ll know,” he said.

As far as Clemson is concerned, there is a lot that Border likes about the Tigers.

“They are real about their process and they stand out in everything they do,” he said. “They are what you look for in a college. They are humble and very open and they are like family in some cases.”

Borders is teammates with class of 2021 Clemson receiver commit Dacari Collins at McEachern.

