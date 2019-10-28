3 Tigers earn ACC Players of the Week honors

Clemson players Trevor Lawrence, Diondre Overton and Tremayne Anchrum earned ACC Player of the Week honors, the conference announced on Monday.

Lawrence was named quarterback of the week after he completed 16 of 19 passes for 275 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in Saturday night’s 59-7 win over Boston College. He recorded a career-high 257.9 passer rating and extended his streak of consecutive games with a touchdown pass to 18. He was recognized as ACC Quarterback of the Week for the second time in 2019.

Overton was named wide receiver of the week after he tied a school-record with three touchdown receptions in the Tigers’ win over Boston College, scoring on all three of his catches during a career-high 119-yard receiving game. He became the first Clemson player since Mike Williams in 2016 to record three touchdown catches in a single game.

Anchrum was named the offensive lineman of the week after he graded out at 92 percent with two knockdown blocks following the BC game. He helped Clemson exceed both 300 yards passing and 300 yards rushing in a single game for the fifth time under Dabo Swinney.

Clemson out gained Boston College, 674-177, and the 497-yard differential was Clemson’s largest yardage differential against an ACC opponent in school history.