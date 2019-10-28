By the Numbers: No. 3 Clemson 59, Boston College 7

Third-ranked Clemson dominated every facet of Saturday’s game in rolling to a 59-7 victory over Boston College at Memorial Stadium.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 16 of 19 passes for 275 yards, while throwing three touchdown passes. Wide receiver Diondre Overton caught two of the touchdowns (22 yards, 63 yards) while Amari Rodgers caught the other (19 yards).

Running back Travis Etienne rushed for 109 yards and scored three touchdowns from 3, 4 and 5 yards out.

The Clemson defense held the Eagles to a season low 177 yards of offense and a season low 97 yards on the ground.

Here are some numbers that stood out from Saturday’s win.

0: Clemson did not turn the ball over and played its first turnover-free game of the season. It was the program’s first game with no giveaways since last year’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Alabama.

7: Clemson has now recorded seven wins against Power Five opponents this season, the only team in the country able to make that claim.

17: Clemson has now won 17 consecutive ACC regular season games for the second time in school history (20 from 1981-84).

20: Clemson won its 20th consecutive home game. Clemson’s last home loss came on Nov. 12, 2016, against Pitt. It joins the school-record streak of 21 games from 2013-16 as the only 20-game home winning streaks in school history.

23: Clemson won its 23rd consecutive game, dating to the start of the 2018 season, to extend the longest winning streak in school history and second-longest winning streak in ACC history.

45: Clemson has now reached 45 points in three consecutive games for the first time since the Duke, Maryland and NC State games in November 2012.

59: Clemson’s season-high 59 points were its most against Boston College in the 29-game all-time series between the two schools, surpassing 56 scored in a 56-10 win in 2016. Clemson’s 674 yards were also its most in series history, surpassing the 576 yards produced against the Eagles in 2012.

80: By holding Boston College to 80 passing yards, Clemson has now held six consecutive opponents below 200 passing yards for the first time since a nine-game stretch in games 3-11 of the 2008 season.

290: Clemson held Boston College to 177 total yards, the fewest allowed by Clemson this season and the fewest allowed by the Tigers since keeping Boston College to 113 yards last season. Clemson has allowed only 290 yards to Boston College in the last two seasons.

302: Clemson rushed for 302 yards and has now rushed for at least 275 yards in three straight games for the first time in the Dabo Swinney era and the first time since the Wake Forest, Virginia and Duke games in 2000.

497: Clemson outgained Boston College, 674-177. The 497-yard differential is Clemson’s biggest since a 558-yard advantage against Kent State on Sept. 2, 2017. It was Clemson’s largest yardage differential against an ACC opponent since the conference’s founding in 1953, surpassing a 464-yard advantage against Wake Forest in 2000.

674: Clemson gained 674 yards and reached 600 yards of offense for the third time this season to match the 2012, 2017 and 2018 squads for the most in a single season in school history.

–Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

