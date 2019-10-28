Overton glad he decided to stay at Clemson

Diondre Overton hasn’t had the easiest route at Clemson.

At a school nicknamed, “Wide Receiver University,” the 6-foot-4 receiver is right in the mix of a core of some of the most talented wide receivers in the country.

With that being said, he has not gotten as many opportunities as he would most likely be getting at other schools around the country. So with that, the thought of transferring is something that has certainly gone through his mind before.

But contrary to the adversity Overton has faced during his time here, he has continued to push through it all. The thought of leaving Clemson was not something he wanted to do. He had conversations with his family and co-offensive coordinator and position coach Jeff Scott. After those conversations he knew he needed to stay at Clemson.

“He just kept it real with me, told me what kind of player I am and the role that I could play here,” Overton said. “Everything was true about it, and it just really made me want to stay.”

And with that Overton is finally starting to see the fruits of his labor come to fruition. He had a breakout game in Saturday’s 59-7 win over Boston College. He scored on all three of his catches for a career-high 119 yards, numbers good enough to earn him the ACC’s Player of Week honor at wide receiver.

“I just try to stay consistent and contribute as much as I can throughout the course of the season and good things just happened,” Overton said. “I never had a three touchdown game before. I had a two touchdown game in high school so that was the first.”

Overton entered the 2019 season with 425 yards and four touchdowns in his Clemson career. But Saturday skyrocketed those numbers with a career-high 119-yard day along with the three touchdowns.

He’s known to be a popular and well-liked player among his teammates and they were just as, if not more, happy for him after the game.

“For me, I think I’ve taken on a role like Trevion Thompson did last year,” Overton said. “He was a guy that kind of kept his head down and grinded through that process and just trusted it. So, I think my teammates have a tremendous amount of respect for me and that showed that night.”

Heading into November, the Tigers are hitting their stride. As the season progresses, Overton says he and the rest of the team will continue to prepare the same.

“Just staying humble about it really,” he said. “Just doing what I do best and that’s going to work and doing our normal routine. Nothing is going to change. We’re just going to keep preparing and hoping for more opportunities.”

