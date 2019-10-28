Rudolph had fun with his touchdown

For a defensive end scoring a touchdown is not very common. However, redshirt freshman Logan Rudolph made it happen.

Rudolph’s scoop-and-score touchdown came in the third quarter of Clemson’s 59-7 win over Boston College this past Saturday.

Rudolph spoke with the media following the game.

Rudolph on getting his first touchdown

“It was a really fun moment. I always try to bring my all every day. That happened to be a play I could help the team on so I picked it up, ran with it and did the best I could on it.”

Rudolph on the mindset of the defense

“We are starting to establish an identity as the season has gone on, hard-nosed, gritty players. Games like this where you know it is going to be a physical matchup and I think we brought it tonight. We showed how physical and dominant we can be, and we just have to continue to do that and when we do, we’re going to be successful.”

Rudolph on how the defense is still improving

“We can get a lot better, continue to sharpen up. We have guys banged up, we have to keep getting healthy and bringing it every week. Well get better in any way possible.”

Rudolph on the overall team performance

“The offense really showed up. We (defense) did as well. It was a very complimentary football game. We just tried to show up and do the best we could, and we did.”

Rudolph on seeing the ball on the ground, prior to his touchdown

“It was a very exhilarating moment, not a usual position for a D-line man to be in, but it was great. It was a fun moment and I am glad I capitalized on it.”

