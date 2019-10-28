Venables Monday Press Conference Report

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables liked what he saw from his defense Saturday as the Tigers held Boston College to seven points.
Watch coach Venables press conference on TCITV:
When Tony Elliott first saw Brent Venables show a three-man look this past spring, he thought, “Oh Lord, this is going to be hard.” He was right, it was. Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator described (…)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence believes the offense is getting better each week and “figuring out who we are”. Watch Lawrence’s press conference on TCITV: https://youtu.be/ZT94V5KqVBs
Clemson players Trevor Lawrence, Diondre Overton and Tremayne Anchrum earned ACC Player of the Week honors, the conference announced on Monday. Lawrence was named quarterback of the week after he completed (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 9. Saturday, Nov. 9 Florida State at Boston College, Noon, ACCN (…)
Clemson’s defense recorded its eighth straight game in which it held its opposition under 300 yards of offense. The Tigers held Boston College to 177 total yards in a 59-7 victory Saturday at Memorial (…)
Third-ranked Clemson dominated every facet of Saturday’s game in rolling to a 59-7 victory over Boston College at Memorial Stadium. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 16 of 19 passes for 275 (…)
Since January, Clemson has let it be known that the 2018 Tigers were the best team ever. They were the first in the modern era of college football to go 15-0. They beat the team everyone in the media called (…)
After visiting Clemson this past spring, Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern 2021 athlete Chief Borders made his way back to campus for Saturday’s game against Boston College at Death Valley. Borders, who (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly Sunday teleconference with the local media where he reviewed Saturday’s win over Boston College. A transcript from the call follows: Opening (…)
Clemson played host to a number of top prospects on Saturday for the Boston College game. Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of the recruits that were in attendance at Death Valley: PHOTO GALLERY