5-star SEC decommitment details Clemson visit

A five-star prospect fresh off a decommitment from an SEC school made an unofficial visit to Clemson this past weekend.

Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek linebacker Trenton Simpson attended the Tigers’ 59-7 victory over Boston College on Saturday after decommitting from Auburn on Oct. 20.

“The visit was awesome,” Simpson told The Clemson Insider. “I got a chance to see a great game and see how the fans react, and the atmosphere was really good there. It was a very nice visit.”

Simpson, ranked as high as the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2020 class per 247Sports, also traveled to Clemson for the spring game in April.

Like that visit, Simpson’s parents accompanied him to campus Saturday.

“They really enjoyed it because they loved seeing the atmosphere and the culture around Clemson and how the program is built and how they’re all in to winning and stuff,” Simpson said. “That was very nice for them to see.”

Clemson has yet to offer Simpson, though defensive coordinator Brent Venables and the Tigers have expressed interest.

“As of right now, I don’t hold a scholarship,” he said. “So, they’re telling me to just let things fall in place and continue to focus on my senior season and continue to be a great leader on my high school team. That’s all they really told me. They just told me enjoy the game and enjoy the experience.”

Simpson said he does not currently have any more trips planned but is looking to visit North Carolina again soon. The Tar Heels are recruiting him hard and considered the team to beat among his offers.

When is Simpson thinking about recommitting to a school?

“I know at the latest, the Under Armour All-America game (on Jan. 2, 2020),” he said. “Before that, I don’t really know. If a school is the place for me and I feel like that’s the place for me and I take a good visit and it just happens to be how I feel and my family loves it, then I’ll probably commit then. But not in a rush. Not trying to rush anything and just taking my time this time.”

Simpson is still high on Dabo Swinney’s program even though the Tigers haven’t pulled the trigger on an offer to date.

“I see how Coach Swinney runs it — it’s just the right way — and how all the players are bought in to the program,” Simpson said. “I saw the videos at halftime of them working out at 5 o’clock in the morning. Them working hard and then just seeing how much success they have by working hard … it’s very nice to see.”

