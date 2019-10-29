Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery No. 2: Clemson dominates Boston College

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery No. 2: Clemson dominates Boston College

Football

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery No. 2: Clemson dominates Boston College

By 33 minutes ago

By: |

Saturday night Clemson played their best game of the season downing Boston College 59-7.

Check out some more great shots from the victory in Bart Boatwright’s second Photo Gallery from the Homecoming game.

, , Football, Galleries

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home