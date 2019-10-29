The Clemson Tigers have football commitments all across the country who routinely perform for their high schools on Thursday and Friday nights. Each week, The Clemson Insider takes one commit’s performance and highlights it as the Commit Performance of the Week. This week, this acknowledgment is given to five-star running back commit Demarkcus Bowman of Lakeland (Fla.) High School.

Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 190 pounds, Bowman showed his speed over the weekend as the Lakeland Dreadnaughts heavily outmatched their rival, the Kathleen (Fla.) High School Red Devils. The Dreadnaughts put on a show in front of their home crowd as they saw victory with a score of 51-6.

Bowman was responsible for 12 points in Friday’s 45-point win as he rushed for two touchdowns on the night. He was handed the rock 10 times and took the ball for a total of 143 yards, including his touchdown runs of 41 yards and 20 yards. He also had a 54-yard touchdown run called back due to a penalty.

One of Bowman’s scores came from a 20-yard run that he took to the left of the offensive line. He received a block from a teammate on the one opponent standing in his way and then let his quick reaction kick in as he was able to get away from the defender and prance into the end zone for 6 points.

The other touchdown came from a 41-yard run where he was handed the ball on the right side of the line and used his speed to outrun the defenders chasing him. The run was so clean that he looked to be untouched during his full sprint through the defensive line. This 41-yard touchdown rush would end up being his longest run of the night, making up almost a third of his rushing total against the Red Devils.

Bowman is going to be a great addition to an already stacked offensive unit at Clemson. The high school football season is quickly winding down and Bowman will be looking forward to starting the next chapter of his football career. He is going to be fun to watch as he finishes up high school and begins the transition into Clemson.