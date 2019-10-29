Logan Rudolph does his coach Stiff impersonation

Clemson defensive end Logan Rudolph has gained some notoriety this year for his impersonations of his alter ego, coach Stiff.
Clemson defensive end Logan Rudolph has gained some notoriety this year for his impersonations of his alter ego, coach Stiff.
Rudolph did one for the media on Tuesday. Watch on TCITV:
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney previews Saturday’s game against Wofford at Memorial Stadium at 4 p.m. Swinney updated the media on defensive end Xavier Thomas’ injury status as well as reserve safety (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked during his Tuesday press conference what he remembers about the Tigers’ 35-27 win over Wofford on Sept. 10, 2011, at Death Valley. “Getting booed coming off at (…)
Clemson linebacker Chad Smith has had his share of success this year. That success continued this past Saturday as Smith and the Tigers were able to hold one of the top rushing teams, Boston College, to only 97 (…)
Saturday night Clemson played their best game of the season downing Boston College 59-7. Check out some more great shots from the victory in Bart Boatwright’s second Photo Gallery from the Homecoming game.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney came to the defense of his offensive coordinators, Jeff Scott and Tony Elliott, Monday night on his weekly call in show. A fan asked Swinney if the Tigers’ success the last (…)
A five-star prospect fresh off a decommitment from an SEC school made an unofficial visit to Clemson this past weekend. Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek linebacker Trenton Simpson attended the Tigers’ 59-7 (…)
Diondre Overton hasn’t had the easiest route at Clemson. At a school nicknamed, “Wide Receiver University,” the 6-foot-4 receiver is right in the mix of a core of some of the most talented wide receivers in (…)
The best way to learn sometimes, is to get burned. Both literally and figuratively. That was the case for Clemson running back Travis Etienne. His moment came on Sept. 28 in Chapel Hill. That is the day (…)
For a defensive end scoring a touchdown is not very common. However, redshirt freshman Logan Rudolph made it happen. Rudolph’s scoop-and-score touchdown came in the third quarter of Clemson’s (…)