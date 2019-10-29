Smith, Clemson defense was on point

Clemson linebacker Chad Smith has had his share of success this year.

That success continued this past Saturday as Smith and the Tigers were able to hold one of the top rushing teams, Boston College, to only 97 rushing yards in a 59-7 victory. The Eagles were averaging 278.3 yards per game coming in.

Smith on Logan Rudolph’s 39-yard fumble return for a touchdown

“I was really hoping it was going to be me, but I just couldn’t get a grip on it. I am really thankful Logan Rudolph was able to scoop it up and score so that was really awesome.”

Smith on the feeling of returning a fumble for a touchdown

“It is 100 percent the best feeling. That is a defender’s dream to scoop and score or a pick six. Anytime the defense can score a touchdown that is a huge momentum swing for us. It was a big play and big moment in the game.”

Smith on causing the fumble on Rudolph’s score

“I tried to be right there next to him you know like, ‘Hey! You scored kind of because of me,’ but it was a team effort. It was a great call by Coach (Brent Venables), everyone was in position. I just kind of added on, tried to make a play. Logan was in position, saw the ball, scooped it up and scored.”

Smith on Clemson’s defense being able to minimize AJ Dillon

“We have a lot of respect for Boston College and how they run the ball. AJ Dillion, he is a great back, a big back and they were able to rush for a lot of yards against NC State. So, that perked our ear because they have a great defense. We had to make sure we were on point as a defensive group getting lined up. They do a lot of funky formations, that trick you as a defender and get you out of position.”

Smith on Clemson’s defense vs. Boston College

“We were on point today. Great calls, guys executing the play and we were able to be successful.”

