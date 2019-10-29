Swinney: 'We were pretty stupid then'

Swinney: 'We were pretty stupid then'

Football

Swinney: 'We were pretty stupid then'

By 38 minutes ago

By: |

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave one of his gems during Tuesday’s press conference as he discussed the difference in how they treat concussions today compared to how they did when he played for Alabama.

Watch Swinney’s remarks on TCITV:

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
2hr

The Clemson Tigers have football commitments all across the country who routinely perform for their high schools on Thursday and Friday nights. Each week, The Clemson Insider takes one commit’s (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home