Swinney's weekly press conference report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney previews Saturday’s game against Wofford at Memorial Stadium at 4 p.m.

Swinney updated the media on defensive end Xavier Thomas’ injury status as well as reserve safety Denzel Johnson.

Watch Swinney’s press conference on TCITV.

