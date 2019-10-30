Moore can play tonight, Tigers still waiting from NCAA on Honor

Khavon Moore, who was granted a waiver to play by the NCAA Wednesday morning, can play in tonight’s exhibition game (7 p.m.) against Anderson University, sources told The Clemson Insider.

Our sources also told us guard Nick Honor is still waiting to hear from the NCAA. He will not not be allowed to play in tonight’s exhibition game.

TCI was told Clemson is expected to hear from the NCAA on its ruling of Honor “within the next week or so.”

As we reported on Oct. 21, and in our Monday Insider Report, it did not look like Honor would be cleared to play this season. However, some unexpected developments came about two weeks ago and now there is a 50-50 chance he could be granted eligibility for this season.

Honor, a sophomore, transferred to Clemson from Fordham where he started all 32 games at guard and led his team with 15.3 points per game. He also averaged 3.0 assists per game. He made 70 three-pointers.

Moore is a 6-8, 217-pound sophomore from Macon, Ga., who transferred to Clemson from Texas Tech, where he played just two minutes all season after returning from an injury.

The guard/forward came out of high school as the No. 43 ranked player by ESPN.com.

The Tigers open the season next Tuesday against Virginia Tech at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

—photo courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

