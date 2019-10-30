Moore granted eligibility by NCAA

Clemson transfer Khavon Moore has become eligible for the 2019-’20 basketball season, according to sources, The Clemson Insider confirmed on Wednesday.

Clemson plays Anderson University in an exhibition game tonight at 7 p.m. However, there is no word on if Moore will be able to play.

As we reported on Oct. 21, and in our Monday Insider Report, Moore’s case went to the appeals process. From what we understand he hired a lawyer who worked hard with Clemson’s compliance to try and get the transfer from Texas Tech eligible to play.

There is still no news on the status of Nick Honor at this time, we were told a few weeks back it did not look like he would be cleared to play this season. However, some unexpected developments came about two weeks ago and now there is a 50-50 chance he could be granted eligibility for this season.

Honor, a sophomore, transferred to Clemson from Fordham where he started all 32 games at guard and led his team with 15.3 points per game. He also averaged 3.0 assists per game. He made 70 three-pointers.

Moore is a 6-8, 217-pound sophomore from Macon, Ga., who transferred to Clemson from Texas Tech, where he played just two minutes all season after returning from an injury.

The guard/forward came out of high school as the No. 43 ranked player by ESPN.com.

The Tigers open the season next Tuesday against Virginia Tech at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

