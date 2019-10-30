Phenom QB recaps ‘incredible’ visit to Clemson

John Mark Shaw made an incredible splash in his first career high school start, and Power Five programs are starting to take notice of the super talented youngster’s potential.

The freshman quarterback from Sandhills (Fayetteville, N.C.) threw for 496 yards and five touchdowns to set his school’s single-game passing records in the team’s season opener Aug. 16. In eight games this season, Shaw has passed for a total of 2,016 yards and 23 touchdowns – stats that rank second and third in the country among high school freshmen, respectively, according to MaxPreps.

Clemson is among the schools showing early interest in the class of 2023 prospect, and he was invited to attend the Tigers’ game vs. Boston College last Saturday.

Shaw (6-5, 205) made the trip to Death Valley with his mother, father and younger brother and sister.

“It is really an incredible environment,” he said. “My whole family really enjoyed it, and the facilities are top. I can see why they are near the top in recruiting.”

Shaw was able to speak with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and head coach Dabo Swinney following Clemson’s 59-7 win over BC.

“They were careful to tell me that they don’t really recruit freshmen but they were happy to invite me,” he said. “I met the recruiting coaches and had a brief conversation with Coach Streeter and Swinney after the game. It was great! I am trying to build relationships with schools that I am interested in and can build on that when I get going with camps next summer.”

As Shaw alluded to, Clemson does not offer scholarships to freshmen, but he hopes to show the Tigers enough to earn an offer from them in the future.

“As a QB, if you get an offer from the two-time national champs in three years, and who has been able to get the very top QBs year after year, I cannot imagine a bigger offer!” he said.

Shaw has also visited Georgia and West Virginia this season, while he is scheduled to attend upcoming games at Wake Forest, North Carolina and NC State. As it stands now, he plans to camp at all of those schools this summer and possibly Duke and South Carolina as well.

