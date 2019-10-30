Swinney's Wednesday Practice Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media Wednesday inside the Allen Reeve Football Complex in Clemson.

Swinney once again previewed this week’s opponent in Wofford. He also updated the injury status of defensive end Xavier Thomas and safety Denzel Johnson.

The Clemson coach also talked about the NCAAs release from Tuesday on players being paid for name, image and likeness.

Watch Swinney’s conversation with the media on TCITV.

