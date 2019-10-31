Swinney’s pink blazer inspires a hefty donation to the All In Foundation

Remember the pink blazer Dabo Swinney wore at last week’s postgame press conference following the Boston College game?

Swinney told the media his wife, Kathleen, bought the jacket for $49 at Belk. The two-minute clip became an internet sensation. It also became very profitable for the Swinney’s All In Foundation.

Swinney told the media following Wednesday’s practice that someone donated $25,000 to their All In Foundation this week to become the new owner of the pink jacket. The money was donated with the stipulation it is to be used for breast cancer prevention and research.

“Unbelievable! I have to figure out what I am going to say this week to keep raising money for the foundation,” Swinney said. “That is incredible! I don’t know who asked me about my jacket. There you go (pointing to the media member who asked him). You raised $25,000 for the All In Foundation and changed somebody’s life. Unbelievable!”

Swinney could not get over the generosity and was proud to share the story of how the pink jacket brought such a big donation to the foundation when he did not expect it.

“It was $49 dollars at Belk. So, it is crazy. That is just so funny. They reached out to my brother actually and sent a message. It is just super cool,” he said. “They gave $25,000 to the foundation for breast cancer. It is unbelievable.”

Swinney’s pink jacket story went viral last Saturday night as he explained Kathleen bought him the jacket for $49 at Belk. He was surprised with the pink jacket by his wife this past summer at his ladies’ football clinic.

After the ladies’ clinic he decided he was going to pull the pink jacket back out for the breast cancer awareness game, which was last Saturday’s game against Boston College.

“I am trying to think about maybe saying something nice about Harley Davidson or something this week. I don’t know. We will figure it out. That is so funny. It is really cool,” Swinney said.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.