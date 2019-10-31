Tigers in the NFL: Week 8

This week in the NFL, 26 of the 33 former Clemson Tigers on NFL rosters saw action on the field. The Clemson Insider brings to you full stats of these 26 players, as well as a deeper look at the notable performances this weekend’s games.

Some games saw former Tigers playing against each other, including the Houston Texans-Oakland Raiders game.

Houston Texans 27, Oakland Raiders 24

HOU: DeAndre Hopkins: 11 receptions, 109 yards, 13 targets

D.J. Reader: 1 tackle

Carlos Watkins: 2 tackles, 1 solo tackle

Deshaun Watson: 27/39, 279 yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 10 carries, 46 yards

OAK: Clelin Ferrell: 1 solo tackle, 1 pass deflection

Hunter Renfrow: 4 receptions, 88 yards, 1 touchdown (1st career touchdown)

Trayvon Mullen: 4 tackles, 3 solo, 1 pass deflection

The Houston Texans and the Oakland Raiders featured seven former Clemson Tigers in a close game that had the Texans coming out on top in the end. The Texans were led to victory by quarterback Deshaun Watson, who completed 27 passes on 39 attempts, finding the end zone three times. His first touchdown pass came at the end of the first quarter on a 12-yard play to answer an Oakland Raiders’ touchdown, scored by former Tiger Hunter Renfrow. It was his first NFL career touchdown. His touchdown was a 65-yard play where quarterback Derek Carr found him just beyond the sticks. Renfrow escaped two tackles and there was nothing but an open field in front of him for him. Renfrow caught three other passes for 33 yards. Another former Clemson receiver, Deandre Hopkins, saw 13 looks from Watson, completing 11 of these passes for a total of 109 yards. His longest reception was for 21 yards late in the second quarter. This drive saw two other completed passes to Hopkins with an eventual field goal with a minute left in the half. Both teams did not only have former Tigers on offense, but they also positioned a few on defense. The Texans lined up D.J. Reader and Carlos Watkins on defense. Reader recorded a tackle and Watkins had a solo tackle and two total tackles. The Raiders lined up Clelin Ferrell and Trayvon Mullen on defense. Mullen recorded three solo tackles on his four total tackles and deflected a pass from Watson. Ferrell also had a solo tackle. Watson eventually threw the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the eye while scrambling to keep the play alive.

Seattle Seahawks 27, Atlanta Falcons 20

SEA: Jaron Brown

ATL: Vic Beasley Jr.: 5 tackles, 3 solo tackles

Grady Jarett: 8 tackles, 3 solo tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle-for-loss, 2 quarterback hits, led team in tackles

The Seattle Seahawks add another game to the win column on Sunday as they beat the Atlanta Falcons 27-20. This game featured three former Tigers, one for the Seahawks and two for the Falcons. For the Seahawks, Jaron Brown was put in the game for several snaps as a wide receiver. For the Falcons, Vic Beasley and Grady Jarett shined on defense. Beasley had three solo tackles and five total. Jarett led the team in total tackles on Sunday, putting up eight total tackles, three of which were recorded as solo tackles. He even recorded a sack on Russell Wilson for a 9-yard loss.

Other former Tigers who saw Week 8 action:

BUF: Shaq Lawson: 3 tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1 sack, 1.5 tackles-for-loss, 2 quarterback hits

DEN: Coty Sensabaugh: 1 tackle

JAX: Tyler Shatley

KC: Bashaud Breeland: 3 tackles, 2 solo

Dorian O’Daniel: 1 solo tackle

Sammy Watkins: 5 receptions, 45 yards, 8 targets

LAC: Mike Williams: 3 receptions, 69 yards, 6 targets

MIN: Mackensie Alexander: 1 solo tackle, 1 pass deflection

Jayron Kearse

NO: Stephone Anthony

NYG: Dexter Lawrence: 2 solo tackles

Wayne Gallman: 1 reception, 20 yards, 1 target

PHI: Albert Huggins: 1 tackle, 1 quarterback hit

TB: Bradley Pinion: 1 tackle, 3 punts, 129 yards, 2 within the 20, long 50-yards

TEN: Adam Humphries: 3 receptions, 24 yards, 6 targets

