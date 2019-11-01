Bockhorst likes to lift his teammates up

Clemson offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst does more than just defend Trevor Lawrence. The redshirt sophomore has made a name for himself as being the team comedian as well.

Bockhorst on being the team comedian

“I always like to have fun. I like to laugh. I like to be comic relief at times, but when you can on the field and put the pads on, it’s a little different. I’ve always taken pride in how I play. Something that Coach (Dabo) Swinney has challenged us this year, especially is to inspire people by the way you play. I really take that to heart and try and finish every play and give it all for my teammates. Once I step off the field, I can go back to being the laughter guy, the funny guy, but on the field, it is definitely go time.”

Bockhorst on playing with an edge

“For me, it’s don’t have a short memory. By that I mean, you can’t forget all the work you’ve put in to that point. A lot of people like to think that the season starts on August 1, when fall camps starts, but in reality, the season starts in January. There is a lot of sacrifice that we give up throughout the year that most people would never know the extent of which. That’s the biggest thing for me. You’ve sacrificed for 12-15 games a year, and you can’t let that go to waste. Also, it’s just the competitive factor. I love to compete.”

Bockhorst on Jackson Carman

“We live about 20 minutes apart from each other back home, which is crazy to think we are down here together. We didn’t know each other as well, but as we became more prominent recruits, we got connected. When he got down here, I took ownership of him. His improvement since he’s gotten here has been so awesome. That’s something I’ve been really proud of because you come in as a really talented guy and everyone has these great expectations, but it’s another thing to go do it.”

Bockhorst on Coach (Robbie) Caldwell

“I’m going to give you two words and that is tough love. He tells you in recruiting, he’s honest. I’m going to love you but you better know what that entails. It’s true. We all know that he will have our backs no matter what, and he’s proven that on numerous occasions.”

Bockhorst on playing for Coach Caldwell

“He always makes in a point to let us know that he loves us. He hasn’t been doing this long for no reason. There’s only one longer tenured assistant coach in the country and you don’t just luck up and do that. That’s a really big testament to his character.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.